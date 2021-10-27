a gothic series which “betrays” Stephen King well

Loosely adapted from Stephen King’s short story, “The One Who Keeps the Worm,” this new horror series takes us shivering in 19th century New England, against a backdrop of a family curse, in the wake of a tormented Adrian Brody and captivating.

What are these suspicious sounds winding through the basement? Rats, really? … Since this is an (umpteenth) adaptation of Stephen King, omnipresent master of horror – in booksellers as well as on the screen -, we will not spoil any suspense by revealing that the vermin that lurks in the Boone family mansion, somewhere in 19th-century puritanical New England, is of an entirely different nature …

Misty and disturbing at will, this new series however takes great liberties with the original news, The one who keeps the worm, clever exercise in style that appeared in the collection Dance of Death, and “matrix” of the novel Salem. With this story of a family curse, halfway between vampirism and pagan worship, the writer paid tribute to his illustrious predecessors, from HP Lovecraft to Bram Stoker: a bit of the monstrous baroque of the first, a bit of the neo-neo atmosphere. Gothic of the second. Even if these influences remain perceptible in the episodes concocted by Jason and Peter Filardi, there is not much left of King’s short story, entirely reworked to go the distance and stick to more contemporary themes.



