a little trompe-l’oeil drop?

No new record for fuel prices this week. For the first time since the end of August, average selling prices in French resorts have fallen. But the decline is anecdotal! The liter of diesel lost 0.5 cent, thus coming down to 1.5531 €, while the liter of unleaded 95 E10 fell by 0.6 cent, to 1.6223 €! At the end of August, diesel was at € 1.43, the SP 95 E10 at € 1.54.

Does this mini-drop mean fuels have peaked? Not really, because oil prices, responsible for the surge in prices at the pump since the start of the year, have not fallen in recent days. A barrel of Brent is still above $ 80, it even climbed to $ 86 earlier this week.





The small decrease can be explained by the setting up of operations at cost price by certain supermarket chains. Leclerc applies this tariff without margin since Monday, October 18 (and until October 30). A few small cents that count on the average, because Leclerc has more than 700 stations involved. The Intermarché network also offered fuel at cost price last weekend.

However, we could notice, in a Leclerc, that after having fallen thanks to the cost price, the prices started again on the rise, the fault therefore with the oil. With this commercial operation, Michel-Edouard Leclerc also wanted to show the government that its margin is small and that the problem of expensive fuel is above all a matter of taxes!

The government did not want to touch it, however. Instead, he drew up an “inflation allowance”, an aid of € 100 which will be paid to French people who earn less than € 2,000 net per month.