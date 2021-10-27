a lost hiker ignores emergency calls because the number was unknown

Answer the phone, even if the number is unknown. The advice may seem simple, but it could have avoided disappointments for this American hiker lost for 24 hours on Mount Elbert, in the heart of the Rockies, in the state of Colorado, reports the American channel CNN. Left on October 18 around 9 am, the walker was still not back in the early evening.

Something to worry about his relatives, who alerted the Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR). The emergency services then send a team until more than 3 am to find the lost man, then another in the early morning. While the emergency services are busy on the hiking trails, the walker’s relatives remind the LCSAR: the hiker returned to his home, safe and sound, around 9 am.





If the LCSAR takes the time to recount these adventures, it is to send a message to future lost hikers: “The hiker ignored our repeated phone calls because he did not recognize the number, writes the rescue service on its Facebook page. If you are late on your route and start receiving repeated calls from an unknown number, answer the phone! Maybe this is a team trying to find out if you’re safe! “