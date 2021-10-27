a man arrested for threatening Angela Rayner, the number two in the opposition party

Manchester police said on Wednesday they had arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of“malicious calls” in Halifax, in the north of England

The current period across the Channel calls for the greatest caution. British police on Wednesday (October 27th) arrested a man suspected of harassing Labor opposition number two Angela Rayner for weeks amid concerns over the safety of elected officials after the recent murder of an MP.

Manchester police said in a statement they had arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of“malicious calls” in Halifax, in the north of England. He was released on parole. This arrest took place following “multiple threatening and insulting calls, emails and letters in recent weeks”, she clarified.





Angela Rayner, mother of three currently on leave after the death of a loved one, thanked police on Twitter for “the support that (him) and (his) family and (his) team was given during this period, which was particularly difficult for (his) children”. The question of the safety of elected officials was revived by the death in mid-October of MP David Amess, fatally stabbed during a parliamentary duty in his constituency in east London.