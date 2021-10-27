a new button to fight boredom

YouTube hates that you are bored. So Google’s video platform added a new way to discover videos and creators. This is called “What’s New”.

After Netflix and its “launch a title” button, it’s YouTube’s turn. Google’s platform is constantly looking for a new way to introduce you to new content – and keep you on the service.

YouTube is announcing today that it is testing a new feature to keep you from getting bored. It’s called “New to you” or “New to you” in English.

How to take advantage of it?

To find it, go to the top of your YouTube interface (both on PC, tablet and mobile), you can see the different topics that YouTube considers interesting to you. By clicking on the small arrow on the right, you should see a new features tile. By clicking on it, it takes on a rather flashy pink / blue color.





The idea is simple: YouTube knows a number of your interests on the platform based on the videos you’ve watched. The platform therefore wants to offer you ” new creators and content after catching up with your recommendations“. Google explains wanting “Keep freshness” and“Helping creators to connect with new audiences”.

New blood

The discovery of new content is the sinews of war for any video streaming platform worthy of the name. Because a user who sees the same type of content all the time is a user who is bored and who will soon end up no longer visiting the platform.

This is the reason why your favorite YouTubers are constantly trying to stand out with incentive headlines and eye-catching thumbnails, the goal being for them to be pushed into recommendations, trending, or any channel that would allow them to be seen by a new hearing.