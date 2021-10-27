A Nintendo Switch OLED console with Metroid Dread to win

We are already at the end of the year 2021 and while the Christmas holidays are not yet here, we have decided to take a step ahead and offer you a Nintendo Switch OLED ! We are thus launching a competition that will allow you to win a console and a video game with the aim of making you known‘AG French Direct.

Indeed, next week, November 3 at 5 p.m., we are organizing a new edition of the AG French Direct: it is a 1h30 digital conference with more than forty studios which will unveil new trailers and games not yet announced. What could be better than a crazy contest to celebrate?

How to win the Switch console?

Let’s come back to our competition: to participate, there are several ways. So that as many players as possible can try their luck and participate in this competition, we use a tool that allows you to participate with several possibilities: follow us on social networks, share a publication, fill out the form below below, and do various actions. Just one action, and your registration is validated to participate!

You can thus very well carry out, two, three or even all the possible actions. For each action, you will earn a number of points to fuel your overall score and therefore increase your chances of winning. That said, of course, even if you only take one action – or follow us on the networks, your participation will be taken into account. If you have any concerns, use the full version of this article on your browser and on a computer.

The contest ends on November 10, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. with a drawing of lots and announcement of the winner by the end of the following weekend. This competition is in collaboration between ActuGaming, Derive Figurine and AG French Direct.

Contest: Win your Nintendo Switch OLED console and the Metroid Dread game





Click to enter the contest

Modalities

Before participating (or to answer your questions), please read the terms carefully:

The endowment includes a Nintendo Switch OLED in its white and black color as well as the video game Metroid Dread. Both are in their original packaging. The endowment is estimated at around € 399. However, the organizers accept no responsibility in the event of a problem with transport or delivery. A manufacturer’s warranty is effective for the machine (one year). In the event of technical issues, the winner must contact the organizer (ActuGaming) again.

We will ask the winner to send us a photo of their prize (by email or private message) to confirm receipt. He doesn’t have to post this photo on his social media, but he can do so to thank us. The winner’s data is not kept under any circumstances.

The winner will be announced from November 10 on this article as well as on the various social networks where the competition will be shared. The winner will be chosen from among the various means of participation. The drawing will be done automatically with internal tools and in a fair manner according to the weighting of the systems. The prize will be sent within a maximum of 14 days after the draw.

This competition is open to any natural person residing in Metropolitan France and Belgium. However, the lots cannot be sent to countries not previously mentioned. However, if you have a delivery address in one of these countries, it is still possible to participate. Also, the person who participates in one of our contests accepts at the same time the general conditions of the medium on which he participates. He unreservedly accepts these T & Cs in the event of a contest on the site and undertakes to respect the general conditions of the social network when the game is organized on a platform such as Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

ActuGaming is not affiliated with Nintendo and the various social networks for this contest. ActuGaming & Derive Figurine are fully responsible and organizers of the competition. We disclaim any responsibility in the event of theft, loss or damage to the packages containing the lots, only binding on the carrier.