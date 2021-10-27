A petition against children’s vaccines is a hit

A petition with somewhat confused motivations crossed the 4,500 signature mark on Tuesday, leading to a public debate with the deputies and ministers concerned by the file. The petition entitled “Stop genetic therapy-type vaccines (Covid-19) for our children” was open for signatures since September 17. For the petitioner, who appears to be referring to anti-Covid messenger RNA vaccines, “these injections are not vaccines like any other flu vaccine”.

According to the text he submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, “these injections could modify our genes” in a “irreversible way for the rest of our life”. Most scientists working on the subject have clearly indicated, in recent months, that this is false, since messenger RNA does not act in the nucleus of cells, where DNA is located, there is no risk of modifying the cells. patient’s genes. But the fake news launched at the start of the vaccination campaign had lasted.

“Prudence and proportionality”





The petitioner also mixes the vaccine technique with GMOs, explaining that “many parents are reluctant to eat genetically modified foods. These same parents certainly do not want to let the genes they lovingly given to their children change ”. The petition also mentions the risk / benefit factor, as children have very little risk of developing a severe form of Covid. Since the start of the pandemic, only 0.7% of patients in intensive care and 2.5% of patients in normal care were under 14 years old in Luxembourg.

“Administering Covid-19 vaccines to healthy children to protect adults is unethical and unjustifiable. The government has a duty to act with prudence and proportionality ”, adds the petitioner. Luxembourg currently vaccinates adolescents from 12 years old, and not children. Moreover, the petitioner understands that there are other treatments and drugs “recently discovered and which have proven their curative effect against the pandemic” …

(The essential)