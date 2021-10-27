a quarter of former patients suffer from memory problems

According to an American study, nearly 25% of people who have been infected are prone to cognitive disorders. A “brain fog” which affects their memory and disrupts certain daily activities

“Some patients can’t think. Their memory is impaired. They are confused when they drive in the car or don’t know how they got there, ”explains Helen Lavretsky, doctor of psychiatry, one of the scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York who conducted a study among 740 people. several months after their contamination with Covid-19.





The findings of their work were published in the journal JAMA Network Open: a quarter of people who have been infected with the coronavirus have problems with memory and concentration, and fail to multitask.

The researchers found that the patients, around seven or eight months after contracting the disease, showed signs of cognitive impairment. “This includes problems with memory and the ability to retain new memories,” the study says, as well as “problems with judgment and planning.” The patients most likely to have these disorders are those who have been hospitalized.

The patients followed were all at least 18 years old and had no history of dementia.