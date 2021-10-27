a supporter of the Greens sings the poor results of Saint-Etienne

The defeats in series, the last place in the championship and the anger of the ultras towards the management of the club inspired a supporter of Saint-Etienne, who expresses himself in song and with humor on Instagram.

A little humor in the midst of the crisis. With a bob on his head, large glasses on his nose and a jacket in the colors of ASSE on his back, a supporter of the Greens has decided to express his despair in song, in front of the camera. Named Mc Pampille on Instagram, where he has nearly 10,000 subscribers, this fan posted this Tuesday a funny cover of “What remains of our loves”, by Charles Trenet.

“Sainté is the Titanic”

“What remains of our loves, even if Sainté is forever, what remains of ASSE, a fragile and distressed club?” to “absent leaders” and denouncing a “scorned honor”.

“Roro (Roland Romeyer), too tender, who murmurs, direction very obscure, (Bernard) Caïazzo hidden in the depths of the woods, the titles, it is only in the newspapers, (Claude) Puel, without game or transfer window and too many players at bay “, continues the singer who points the finger at the two presidents of the club and the coach. “Sainté is the Titanic, all that remains is Captain Puel hanging like a mussel on his rock”, we can also hear.





This is not the first creation of Mc Pampille. He has published many songs on the various adventures of the Greens, for several years. The last dated from the heavy defeat of Saint-Etienne in Strasbourg during the 10th day (5-1).

Mc Pampille prefers to laugh about it, but the situation of the Greens does not seem to be getting better over the days. Last in the standings with only five points, without any victory after 11 days, they snatched the draw against Angers on Friday (2-2). But the meeting was especially marked by the sling of the supporters who threw many smoke on the lawn, causing a postponement of the kick-off of nearly an hour. Monday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP sanctioned Saint-Etienne – for the moment – with a closed door at home.

The club worried about possible incidents on the return from Metz

The authority also banned Stéphane supporters from traveling until further notice, by closing the visitors’ stands of the enclosures where ASSE will play. But while the Greens move to Metz on Saturday (5 p.m.), the club fears that the absence of supporters outside will pave the way for incidents in Saint-Etienne, on the return of the professional group.

During the last setback in Strasbourg, the security of the club was “congratulated” to know some of the ultras in the bus bringing them back to the Forez rather than to the Andrézieux-Bouthéon airport where the pro group was to land. But in the event of a poor performance in Metz, a new welcome from angry supporters could take place.