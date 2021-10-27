Accessible to Freebox subscribers, Apple TV incorporates a brand new feature

Expected with the new version of the Apple TV 4K operating system, Shareplay has finally arrived in the new version of tvOS.

Notice to Freebox subscribers who have purchased the Apple TV 4K offered by Free at a low price, tvOS 15.1 is now available via a new update. The main player in this new firmware is of course the Shareplay function, announced by Apple during its presentation of iOS and tvOS 15.



Concretely, this feature is designed to allow you to share a moment with friends, family or with your loved one, even from a distance. It’s pretty straightforward: make a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad (running iOS / iPadOS 15.1 or later), then choose content to watch on Apple TV together. SharePlay will then be able to synchronize playback for all participants.

The Apple equivalent of the WatchParty already offered by some SVOD platforms, but with all the features of a FaceTime, including of course the fact of seeing your friend’s face directly on your screen. Anyone can have playback control from their device, no need to ask for an urgent break!





To join SharePlay on your Apple TV, just follow these steps:

Start a FaceTime call on an iPhone or iPad. Apple tv detects if a FaceTime call is in progress, and a SharePlay indicator appears in the upper right corner of the home screen of the Apple tv .

detects if a FaceTime call is in progress, and a SharePlay indicator appears in the upper right corner of the home screen of the . Hold your finger on the TV button of the remote control Siri Remote to open the control center.

of the remote control to open the control center. Select the SharePlay button .

Select Join, then confirm the selection on your iPhone or iPad.

Start watching a movie or series on the Apple tv .

It is also possible to resume a SharePlay session launched from your iPhone directly to Apple TV.

In addition to the ability to follow your fiction with your loved ones, this new feature also brings a new experience for Apple Fitness + subscribers, recently launched in France and designed for Apple Watch users who want to take care of themselves and manage their sports efforts. With SharePlay, a new feature is integrated: called “Group exercises”, it allows you to train with up to 32 people of your choice (all participants must be subscribed to Apple Fitness + and use FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad with iOS or iPadOS 15.1 or later).