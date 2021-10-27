activists interrupt Le Maire conference – RT in French

On October 26, environmental activists interrupted an intervention by the Minister of the Economy during Climate Finance Day, an event bringing together international finance players who had come to discuss global warming.

“Macron, Le Maire, we must choose, fossil fuels or our future”: environmental activists from the Friends of the Earth and Alternatiba associations on October 26 interrupted a conference by the Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire held on the occasion of Climate Finance Day. Organized in the main auditorium of the Palais Brongniart, the event brought together players in international finance to discuss global warming.

On a video relayed on social networks, we can see several activists waving signs on which was written: "Macron champion of fossil finance" or "Stop oil and gas expansion [Stop à l'expansion du pétrole et du gaz]".





➡ Environmental activists from Friends of the Earth and Alternatiba burst in at the end of a conference by French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire during Climate Finance Day 2021 in Paris pic.twitter.com/2b1T4SnG5l – LN24 (@ LesNews24) October 26, 2021 0

Covered for some of them with a blackish liquid to symbolize hydrocarbon pollution, they called out to the participants in the event by shouting in English: “Your finances, our lives” before being evacuated. manu militari by the security service.

“It’s a huge peak of greenwashing [manipulation de l’opinion publique afin de se donner une image écologique trompeuse] where the financial actors come to put forward climate commitments which are completely deficient ”, assures AFP Lorette Philippot, spokesperson for Friends of the Earth.

According to a police source quoted by AFP, ten activists were taken into police custody for “voluntary degradation of public property in a meeting”.