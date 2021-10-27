Adriana Karembeu intimidated by her love scenes with Simon Ehrlacher: behind the scenes …

This is the big day ! This Wednesday, October 27, 2021, viewers of France 3 will have the pleasure of discovering Adriana Karembeu’s first steps, in More beautiful life. Happy with this new project, the beautiful 50-year-old blonde confided in TV Mag.

Adriana Karembeu could not refuse this proposal. While she had never left her little daughter Nina (3 and a half years old, fruit of her union with Aram Ohanian), she agreed to go to Marseille for the filming of the France 3 series. She thus left her wonder with her dad in Monaco, where they reside, and has been back and forth. “When I learned that the writers of More beautiful life were going to write a role especially for me, it touched me. I like the idea of ​​belonging to a project. I’m addicted to the series and I also wanted to do a longer term job“, she explained to our colleagues.





So, she joined the film crew and got to know the actors, most of whom have known each other for a little over fifteen years. And she had no trouble making a place for herself in this beautiful and large family: “The actors have worked together for seventeen years and, for such a project to last that long, the team must be united. It’s a big machine, but a heart machine. I was greeted with great kindness.“

In the series, viewers of France 3 will be able to discover the idyll of his character with Dr Vidal (performed by Simon Ehrlacher). Adriana Karembeu therefore had to shoot love scenes with the charming brunette. Moments not always simple as she confided: “J‘ve filmed romantic scenes in the past, but it’s not regular. So it remains intimidating for me because it’s not my job. To be successful, I tried to be as sincere as possible and to express the true feelings and emotions that I have experienced in my life. in order to project them onto my partner. The rest came naturally.“Her playmate, she describes him as a man”awesome” and “generous in the game“. And off the cameras, he is just as sincere. Compliments which should please the principal concerned.