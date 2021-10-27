After her surgery, Internet users do not recognize Margaux in “Don’t forget the lyrics”

The famous maestro of the show “Don’t forget the lyrics” made her big comeback on the France 2 show to the delight of viewers who did not fail to notice a physical change in the young woman.

Margaux made yet another appearance in “Don’t forget the lyrics” this Tuesday, October 26th. The talented Maestro took on the other big winners to prove once again that she had quite a musical memory. A return that has challenged Internet users because of … his nose.

“Margaux, has she had her nose done?”, “Her nose has changed”, “I hadn’t noticed that Margaux’s nose had changed before seeing your comments”, “So that disturbed me at the beginning on Margaux’s nose but it’s super pretty “,” Wesh Margaux she had her nose redone, I didn’t recognize her omg… “, on Twitter, Internet users shared their reactions en masse.

Did she do something to her Queen Margaux nose? #NOPLP – u27b0 ????????? u27b0 ud83d udc3e ud83d udc8b? ‍ u2640 ufe0f ud83c udf0e ud83c udf38 (@ Val33S) October 26, 2021

On the other hand, I hope that Margaux did not redo her nose just because buffoons criticized her for it (?) #noplp

– Ness (@ Nes4416) October 26, 2021

So it disturbed me at first the nose of Margaux but it is super pretty #NOPLP – Damon? (@holiders) October 26, 2021

She is too well done Margaux’s rhinoplasty ud83d ude0d it does not distort her face and it is not the invisible noses made in IG mdr #NOPLP – Nina (@ninacrq) October 26, 2021