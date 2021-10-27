After “Pokémon Go”, Nintendo launches a new mobile game in augmented reality

Mobile gaming is once again whetting Nintendo’s appetite. The Japanese giant and Niantic, publisher of the famous Pokémon Go, on Tuesday launched a new augmented reality mobile game with a similar concept, called Pikmin Bloom.

It is based on the world of Pikmin creatures, half animal and half plant, invented twenty years ago by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, and is a rare step for the company, unaccustomed to letting its characters s’ venture out of traditional consoles. “This reflects a strong and ongoing partnership with Nintendo,” said John Hanke, founding president of Niantic, revealing a first look at the game.

Pokémon Go, a cash machine

The two companies have collaborated on the free smartphone game Pokémon Go, which has generated more than $ 5 billion in revenue from in-app purchases, according to data analytics company SensorTower. Released in 2016, it remains today “central to the global mobile video game market” thanks to “key updates” and “the constant addition of new Pokémon to collect”.





Nintendo and Niantic are clearly looking to replicate this success with Pikmin Bloom, in which the player has to walk to grow small, animated plant-like characters. To find seeds or interact with the Pikmin, the game uses smartphone cameras and augmented reality features.

The game launched in the App Store and Google Play stores in Australia and Singapore, and will soon be available in other countries. In recent years, Nintendo has launched around ten mobile titles such as Super Mario Run (2016) or Mario Kart Tour (2019).