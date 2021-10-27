After semiconductors, the risk of a magnesium shortage

It’s always the same story: since the release of confinements and the sudden global rebound, large companies have not been able to keep up with demand. Whether it is global shipping, semiconductor smelters or manufacturers of various materials, saturation is happening in many sectors. But the one that worries the most is energy in China. The country has had to increase production stoppages in many regions, to the point, sometimes, of extinguishing traffic lights, as reported by our colleagues from the South China Morning Post.





If these production stoppages are rather traditional at the approach of winter each year, they are exceptional by their scale and the fact that they now affect individuals. Faced with this enormous tension, China has decided to reduce production even more drastically. And starting with that of magnesium, an essential element for the alloys used by the automobile. 35 of the 50 magnesium producers will close their doors until the end of the year.

The direct consequence is that the price of a tonne of magnesium has increased from 2000 to 10,000 dollars, and even 14,000 dollars in certain areas of Europe and the United States where there is still stock. Obviously, the fear of a shortage threatens the automotive industry, already hard hit by that of semiconductors. All this illustrates once again the strong dependence of Europe on China which holds 90% of the world production of magnesium.