after the humiliation, Cristiano Ronaldo decided for Solskjaer

It is a date that will go down in the history of the two biggest English clubs. On Sunday, Liverpool humiliated their eternal rivals Manchester United by winning at Old Trafford 5-0. A historic defeat which plunges the Red Devils into a crisis, and weakens more than ever the position of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coach of the Mancuniens. After a difficult start to the season, the Norwegian is in the hot seat, and another setback would certainly seal his future in the north of England.

Ronaldo to the rescue of Solskjaer

However, the former “Super-Sub” of Alex Ferguson would benefit from weight support in the locker room, in the person of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, five-time Ballon d’Or, would have taken a position in the following minutes according to information from the Manchester News MEN. Indeed, he would have asked for the total support of the group to his manager to get out of the current situation as quickly as possible. A mark of strong confidence from the former Juventus Turin recruited this summer. And when you know the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, having his support is not nothing.



