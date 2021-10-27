Age of Empires IV: The real-time strategy back to the top?

With Company of Heroes 3 and Age of Empires IV, the Relic Entertainment studio wants to bring back two cult licenses of the real-time strategy game. It is Age of Empires that interests us today because it is about to land on our machines and on the PC GamePass. So that’s our verdict on the most anticipated strategy game of recent years.

Players have been waiting for AoE to return for a long time. These should not be disappointed because this fourth episode is full of qualities. First, the gameplay differences between different civilizations are much more marked. Mongols, for example, can move their buildings whenever they want and gain resources by ransacking enemy buildings. The Chinese can generate a lot of money by using their tax officers. These ideas are welcome but it is still a shame that only 8 civilizations are available at launch.

Exciting campaigns, richer civilizations

It is possible to discover the gameplay of four of these civilizations via very well done campaigns. While not extremely complex from a tactical point of view, these campaigns are absolutely fascinating from a historical point of view. Each mission is punctuated by very didactic, perfectly paced video sequences. From the conception of the castles, to the engineering behind the composite arch to the French falconers … Everything is sifted through and carefully narrated by an excellent narrator, in French.





The maps become more vertical and are steeper than in the past. Players can take advantage of this to create ambush situations and therefore have more tactical options. You can now hide your units in dense forests to surprise the enemy. Too bad the more torturous maps clearly show the limits of AI and pathfinding. It is not uncommon for units to stall and jostle each other for long seconds. Hopefully this concern will be quickly resolved.

If it is not free from flaws, Age of Empires IV is nonetheless a very good RTS and a very good episode of the license. By offering more verticality to players and interesting tactical choices brought by civilizations with more marked personalities, Relic Entertainment is bringing back the AoE license in a very nice way. Hopefully the pathfinding and AI concerns raised in this test – and by the players during the beta phases – will be quickly resolved, because it is only there that it will reach its full potential. Still, as it stands, AoE IV is an episode worth seeing, especially for its exciting campaigns. It is for all these reasons that we give it a score of 16/20