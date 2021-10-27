Agüero after Kessié, a winter of madness in Paris?

Free on June 30, Franck Kessié could land at PSG this winter. The AC Milan midfielder could be followed by Sergio Agüero from Barca. Explanations.

Messi asks PSG to recruit Agüero this winter

Lionel Messi had managed to convince his compatriotSergio Aguero to join him at FC Barcelona. What the former 33-year-old striker accepted at the end of his contract with Manchester City last summer. Unfortunately for the two friends, the Spanish club were unable to ensure the extension of the Pulga who were forced to abandon Agüero at Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain. But according to several sources close to the two players, Messi is absolutely keen to play in the same team as his friend.

According to the newspaper El Nacional, the six-time Ballon d’Or asked the Parisian leaders to recruit the top scorer in the history of Manchester City. Not necessarily opposed to the idea of ​​having in their ranks a surface fox of the caliber of the Argentine international, the leaders of PSG have approached their Barcelona counterparts to offer them a deal.





Also according to the Spanish media, to recover the Kun, Leonardo would have offered Barça an exchange including Mauro icardi. In search of playing time, the former captain of Inter Milan would not be against a return to his training club (2008-2011). But the deal is far from over.

PSG already hold Barça’s answer for Sergio Agüero

Arrived freely last summer from Manchester City, Sergio Agüero is linked to FC Barcelona until June 30, 2023. And his new leaders do not plan to part with him, only six months after his arrival. Indeed, according to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain has effectively taken action by approaching the management of FC Barcelona to discuss the possibility of exchanging players in an operation including Agüero and Mauro Icardi. But Joan Laporta’s response was brief and clear: no question of letting the Kun go this winter. Lionel Messi and Paris SG are therefore already fixed on this file.