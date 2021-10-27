AirPods 2 have rarely been so inexpensive

The price of AirPods 2 is relatively volatile. For a long time sold fairly close to their introductory price, around 160 €, Apple’s renowned wireless headphones ended up being around 140 € at many resellers. With the very recent release of AirPods 3, the previous model has just seen the price drop on Rue du Commerce!

Released in 2019, the AirPods 2 very naturally and very quietly replaced Apple’s very first model of wireless headphones. We understand why: the changes made compared to the first model were quite minimal, although impactful in use. We think in particular of Bluetooth 5.0, much more stable than Bluetooth 4.2.

No need to go into such a popular product at length, we’ll go into more detail later in the article. For the moment, we want to highlight the nice promo offered on Rue du Commerce. The French company breaks the prices currently in force (around € 140 everywhere) and offers AirPods 2 at € 127.96 only. Even during the recent French Days or the last Black Friday, the AirPods 2 had not fallen at such a low price (they were at 129 € during these two famous periods of promotions). Not bad is not it ?

AirPods 2 are great wireless headphones

Apple is a company that has suffered a lot of criticism, especially with regard to the prices offered by the Apple brand. Rightly or wrongly, it is not for us to decide. The point is, AirPods are headphones true wireless the most popular on the market, and it’s not for nothing.





Without having the best audio quality in the world, AirPods 2 more than do the job well. If you are used to wired Apple headphones, you will feel a marked improvement while recognizing the mark of the brand. Apple always having in mind the versatility of their products (here, AirPods are also used a lot in phone calls), the sound of the brand is therefore particularly distinguished in the medium, which are crystal clear. This aims to bring out the voices well.

But AirPods aren’t that popular because of their sound quality, no. If Apple’s wireless headphones are so successful, it is for their ease of use and their perfect integration into the Apple ecosystem. Neat finishes, high-performance microphone for calls, very good battery life, ultra-stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, “plug and play” system, intuitive features (“Hey Siri”, music pausing when you remove an earpiece. ..), in short: AirPods are extremely practical.

If you don’t have other Apple products, you can still make the AirPods 2 work just like any Bluetooth headset without a problem, but they lose much of their appeal. Conversely, If you have at least one other product from Apple, you have very little chance of being disappointed with your purchase.

