Alec Baldwin, author of a fatal shot: the damning testimony of a novice actor on the set

On October 21, 2021, Alec Bldwin accidentally killed someone on the set of the movie Rust. Since then, many people have come out of the silence to question the production. This is notably the case of Ian A. Hudson, an actor, who confided in TMZ.

Filming Rust was it taking place in complete safety? This is the question that has been asked since a tragedy took place. Indeed, on October 21, 2021, Alec baldwin accidentally killed the cinematographer of the film Halyna Hutchins, 42, with a gun that needed to be blank loaded. While many people come out of the silence to question the production, young actor Ian A. Hudson, confided in TMZ. He played the role of an outlaw in the film. His character was killed in a shootout. This scene also scared him very much. He assured that there was “20 pistol and rifle cartridges that fired blanks, and the only protection against an incident was some sort of shield around the camera“.

The comedian did not understand why the camera, which was right next to him, was protected when he was not at all. On set, Ian A. Hudson explained that he felt “danger of death“during this scene because he saw many guns pointed in front of him. Even though they were blank charged, when they were unloaded, it created a puff of air that hit him several times. “He also said he was hit by small pieces of cardboard“, reported again TMZ.

Confidence didn’t seem to be there on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film

On the other hand, he hadn’t dared to complain about these shooting conditions as he was new to the business and that he didn’t want to be noticed in the wrong way. But unlike Alec Baldwin, who trusted the people who assured him the gun was blank loaded, he’s seen plenty of comedians check it out on numerous occasions. Confidence did not seem to be there on the set..

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge