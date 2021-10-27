Alec Baldwin: facing his future victim before the fatal shot, a tragic photo unveiled

A member of the crew for the movie “Rust”, along with Alec Baldwin, posted a meaningful photo to Facebook on October 24. Serge Svetnoy has revealed a snapshot taken a few minutes before the tragedy that will cost Halyna Hutchins life.

Serge Svetnoy still can’t believe it. October 21, Halyna Hutchins dies on the set of their film Rust. The firearm handed over to Alec baldwin during rehearsals was loaded. The actor points the gun at the camera, to repeat the scene and pulls the trigger: the bullet fatally hits the director of photography and injures the director, Joel souza. In an October 22 post on Facebook, Serge Svetnoy shared his sadness and recounted the last moments with the 42-year-old. The man unveils the photo taken in the famous church: the last of Halyna alive. Alec Baldwin is seen facing the film crew.

In another publication, published on October 24, Serge Svetnoy told the last moments of the young woman : “I’ve worked with Halyna on almost every movie. Sometimes we shared food and drink. We burned in the sun, froze in the snow. We took care of each other. Yes. , she was my friend! ” The man was there at the fatal moment. “I was standing very close to her during the fatal shot which snatched her life (…), can we still read. I held her in my arms when she died. His blood was on my hands.“ A chilling tale.

A member of the team responsible for the fatal shot?

October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the director of photography from the movie Halyna Hutchins, 42 years old, with a gun that had to be blank loaded. Since then, an investigation has been opened. And information is accumulating about the assistant director.

Indeed, according to the production company, the man had already been implicated in a case of weapons on a film set : “Dave Halls was fired from filming Freedom’s Path in 2019 after a crew member sustained minor injuries when a gun was accidentally fired.”, said a producer of the film near AFP.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge