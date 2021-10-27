Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: new revelations about the young gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed

ZOOM – Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the gunsmith who prepared the weapon behind the drama caused by Alec Baldwin, was allegedly responsible for several incidents during a previous shoot in 2020. One of them between them would have angered the star of the film, Nicolas Cage.

The investigation into the tragedy that led to the death of the director of the film’s photography Rust, Halyna Hutchins, refocuses over the days on two characters with very different backgrounds. On the one hand Dave Halls, the experienced assistant who gave the gun to actor Alec Baldwin. On the other, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the junior gunsmith who prepared the weapon in question. A former model who was very active on social media before deleting all her accounts after the tragedy, this 24-year-old is the daughter of Thell Reed, a veteran consultant whose arm-length CV includes films like LA Confidential, Miami Vice, Mr & Mrs. Smith or Django Unchained and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino …

It was to put her foot in the stirrup that he had her hired last year as chief gunsmith on the set of The Old Way, with Nicolas Cage. In an interview with the Voice of The West podcast, the young woman is heard explaining that she was “not ready“for the job and that loading the guns was”the creepiest thing“.

Several sources mentioned by the DailyBeast site report numerous security breaches on the set of this still unseen film in theaters. Hannah Gutierrez Reed would have loaded a gun on the ground, in a hurry, before putting it in the hands of young actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, only 11 years old. In photos circulating on social networks, we can see her explaining the handling of a gun to the girl.

“She put actors and technicians in dangerous situations”

New testimonies, published this Wednesday, October 27 by the site The Wrap, reveal that Nicolas Cage would have tried to dismiss the young woman, who would have used a weapon with live ammunition twice in the space of three days, without warning the team. “You blew my eardrums!“, would have yelled the actor, mad with rage, according to the assistant Stu Brumbaugh. The latter also says that Hannah Gutierrez Reed was walking around the set with weapons under her arms and in her hands, some pointed at the members of the team. “She put comedians and technicians in dangerous situations that weren’t necessary“He laments. It was only by reporting these incidents to his superiors that he discovered that the young woman was new to the profession.

The investigation, opened after the fact, will determine the exact responsibility of Hannah Gutierrez Reed in the accident which claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins. This Wednesday, the Santa Fe police indicated at a press conference that the young woman was actively cooperating with her, as were Dave Halls and Alec Baldwin. Three weapons, including the one at the origin of the tragedy, were seized on the set. Among the ammunition found at the scene were blank bullets and live bullets. “We cannot say whether there was negligence or by whom it was committed“said Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

