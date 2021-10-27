Already affordable, Xiaomi’s new surveillance camera is at -20%

The Mi 360 ° Home Security Surveillance Camera 2K is the new connected security camera from the Chinese giant. It will be able to remotely monitor your home and its surroundings, all without spending a substantial amount. Then at the moment, its price is down and goes from 49.99 euros to 39.99 euros only.

If most of you are familiar with Xiaomi smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer has more than one trick up its sleeve and even offers surveillance cameras. Yes, the Chinese firm has been present in this market for some time and recently released a new solution: the Mi 360 ° Home Security 2K Surveillance Camera. It is a camera that monitors your home without investing a monstrous sum, especially since at the moment it benefits from a reduction of 10 euros and becomes even more affordable.

What to remember from Xiaomi’s surveillance camera

It is easy to install

It records 2K videos on microSD or in the cloud

With 360 ° vision and night vision

It can be easily connected with other devices of the brand

Launched at a price of 49.99 euros, the Mi 360 ° Home Security 2K Surveillance Camera is at 20% less and goes to 39.99 euros only on Amazon. Or 10 euros savings on the invoice. It is the same price on the official website of the brand.

No change in design

The recent Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Security Camera 2K is the successor to the 1080p version that we tested a few years ago. And the first thing that we notice is that visually it looks exactly like the first model. We therefore find a discreet look with a white plastic coating, with a rounded shape where we find the motorized camera module. Its base can be placed on a piece of furniture, but also be installed on the wall or ceiling using the fixing and screws provided.





Better definition (2K)

The real novelty of this new camera is that it now offers a 2K definition, ie 2,304 x 1,296 pixels, instead of 1080p on the first version. By improving the resolution, images will gain more detail, even when you zoom in on the subject. And, as the name suggests, the camera offers a 360 ° field of view to cover as many perimeters as possible. In addition, the aperture of f / 1.4 offers a wide angle for maximum information on the image. Night vision has also been improved for an even sharper image with more detail, even in low light. Thanks to the integration of AI, the camera is easily able to detect movement, and clearly distinguishes false alarms.

Easy to use / install

To start it up, you must first install the manufacturer’s Mi Home application available on iOS and Android. Then, you just have to turn on the camera to be able to pair it via your smartphone or tablet in order to configure it. Wi-Fi must of course be activated and dual band compatibility (2.4 GHz / 5 Ghz) is part of the game. Finally from the application, you can have remote video feedback of what is happening at home, with even the possibility of recording the videos on a microSD, which will unlock the local storage of images up to 32 GB. It is also possible to go through the manufacturer’s cloud.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Home Security 2K Surveillance Camera.

Xiaomi against the competition

If you want to compare Xiaomi’s connected surveillance camera with other references available on the market, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best connected surveillance cameras in 2021.