Amel Bent: Criticized by “kids” who annoy her daughter at school, she reacts

It is not always easy to protect your children, especially when they are at school. Mother of Hana and Sofia (4 and 5 years old), Amel Bent is sometimes saddened to see how cruel children can be with each other when they are in the playground or in class …

Interviewed by Fresh On October 24, 2021, the 36-year-old singer revealed what her daughter Sofia’s classmates had fun saying to hurt her. “Kindergarten looks a lot like social networks since it’s the same, it’s unfiltered at that age. There are kids who say to my daughter: ‘Ah, I don’t like your mom!‘And so my daughter comes in and says,’ But why don’t they like you? Do you know them mom? ‘“





To meet his daughter, Patrick Antonelli’s wife found the parade. Compare with … delicious croissants from the bakery. Clever, she explains: “I tell him : ‘If I’m going to eat a croissant at the baker’s and I don’t like her croissant, does that mean I don’t like the baker? ? People are making a mistake. As they don’t like my music, they go as fast as possible and say: ‘Ah I don’t like it’ “, she explains. “I more or less did something like that to make her understand that people can’t help but love me because they don’t know me. They only know what I offer them.“A fun way to explain criticism to his little girl, already passionate about music and singing like her mother.