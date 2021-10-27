Amel Bent reveals her unstoppable education method to have peace with her children (VIDEO)

This Wednesday, October 27, Amel Bent shared her secrets as a mother in Télématin. The singer notably delivered an unstoppable method of education whose results are enough to make you blush with jealousy!
Since the release of his new album titled Alive, Amel Bent multiplies the media appearances and the confidences on his career, but also on his personal life. Interviewed by Audrey Crespo-Mara in Seven to Eight, Sofia and Hana’s mother announced that she was pregnant with her third child. An unexpected pregnancy for the 36-year-old artist, who also revealed to have miscarried. Guest on the set of Telematin this Wednesday, October 27, the singer confided as never before on her life as a mother: how to lead a career and parenthood, how to manage her absences, her fears as a mother … The interpreter of My philosophy more particularly surprised Julia Vignali and Thomas Sotto by revealing her unstoppable education technique to put her two little girls to sleep!
“I know you want me to stay but I need to sleep”
As Thomas Sotto asks his guest how she prepares her daughters to face the future, Amel Bent will reveal the key to the success of her parenting education: communication. “We talk a lot. My daughters, they are small, they are four and five years old and yet, I always spoke to them like grown-ups, even babies. I explained things to them. I have the impression, casually, it’s still small animals with a primitive moment that understand very very well“, she explains. To convince the skeptics, the companion of Patrick Antonelli hastens to give an example which hits the mark:”My daughters, they slept [seules] at a month and a half for example. I needed to sleep so I was talking to them. I told them: ‘I know you want me to stay with you but I need to sleep if you want tomorrow we have a good day ‘“, she relates. A scenario that many parents dream of and which did not fail to amaze her closest friends:”My girlfriends were shocked at the way I was doing. They said to me: ‘you are doing really well‘“, she recalls.
Now they say to me: ‘shall we talk?’
In the rest of the interview, the juror of The Voice continues to distill his precious advice: “I talk a lot. I explain absolutely everything to them. I do not anticipate their question on life but as soon as they have a question, we sit down“, she specifies. A method which seems to bear fruit since the two girls have integrated it:”Now, they say to me: ‘shall we discuss?’. They know there is time for discussion and that I will always tell them the truth“, concludes the singer.