An accidental shooting at Gillot airport on the arrival of the president of Medef





The police officer in charge of the security of the president of Medef is the author of an accidental shooting this Wednesday, October 27, at the airport of Gillot. The president of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux arrived on a visit to Reunion.

updated on October 27, 2021 at 11:14 a.m.



A gunshot accidentally sounded, this Wednesday, October 27, at Gillot airport. According to our information, the shot was fired in the baggage claim room. The police officer in charge of security The weapon belongs to the police officer in charge of the security of the president of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, who arrived in Reunion Island this morning.

The man in charge of the security of the president of Medef has an authorization to carry a weapon. He must have separated from his weapon when he left Paris during the flight. By picking it up this morning from the PAF, the Border Police, at the airport, and putting it back in his bag, a shot accidentally went off. “A false maneuver” “A false maneuver”, according to our information. This police officer is authorized to have a weapon and to travel with it. A small shard of bullet grazed and scratched his ankle. No one else was injured.