an earthquake of 4.8 shakes La Palma, the soil of the island has risen by ten centimeters

Nearly 200 earthquakes, some between 4 and 4.8 in magnitude, have shaken La Palma, whose ground has risen by 10 cm in the last 24 hours. An elected official proposes to bomb the island to channel the lava flow

The Cumbre vieja volcano has been erupting since September 19 on the island of La Palma. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, nearly 200 earthquakes were recorded: 80 were of a magnitude greater than 3 and a dozen oscillated between 4 and 4.8. They could be felt in the other islands of the Canary archipelago.

The National Geographical Institute has detected an elevation of more than 10 centimeters from the ground in the past 24 hours, with stronger deformation near the eruptive mouths of the volcano.

Más imágenes de las 9.30 (hora canaria). Al final del vídeo se puede observar a la derecha un pequeño desprendimiento en el interior del cono / More images at 9.30 am (Canarian time). At the end of the video a small collapse can be seen inside the cone on the right pic.twitter.com/nM0HuBE1dq

– INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 27, 2021

The cone of the volcano has again partially collapsed. But the lava flows seem to mark a pause in their advance towards the sea. They are gaining in thickness.

Army units participate in ash removal and cleaning operations to prevent roof or building collapses.

On behalf of his constituents, exasperated by the fallout of ash and the damage caused by the lava flows, the president of the neighboring island of Gomera, Casimiro Curbelo, has proposed the use of military planes. “Isn’t there a plane that can drop a bomb and thus direct the lava in the direction you want?” “