Ander Herrera robbed in the Bois de Boulogne: a prostitute reveals details

Cyril Hanouna and the team of Do not touch My TV bounce back every evening on the news. This October 27, the 47-year-old host and his columnists received Bruno Pomart, former police officer of the Raid and Samantha, transsexual prostitute who has worked for 26 years in the Bois de Boulogne, to discuss the case Ander Herrera. The Paris Saint-Germain player was stolen 200 euros on the evening of Tuesday, October 26 by a prostitute, while he “was stopped at a red light in the Bois de Boulogne, in Paris”, as revealed Current values.





The footballer lodged a complaint for theft but the few details he gave were undermined by Samantha. Indeed, the latter assured Cyril Hanouna that neither she nor her colleagues work near traffic lights for safety reasons. “No prostitute works near a fire to avoid pilots. We do not stand alongside traffic lights or crossings, we try to get at least 20 meters away, so it’s impossible” said the young woman on the set of TPMP.

Before putting forward his hypothesis: “Maybe he negotiated with the girl, he must have told her ‘I’m a footballer, I have a lot of money’, he spent 50 euros to her but she must have seen her wallet and then what happened happened”. For Samantha as for Bruno Pomart, the former police officer, a question arises: why did Ander Herrera not block access to his vehicle? “All cars have automatic locking systems”, Samantha hammered.

