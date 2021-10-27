More

    Ander Herrera’s entourage details the circumstances of the theft in the Bois de Boulogne

    The entourage of Ander Herrera, victim of a theft Tuesday evening in the Bois de Boulogne, explained to AFP on Wednesday the circumstances of the incident. “There was no violence,” said a relative. Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes where he was participating in a workshop, a series of operations with PSG partners, as is the case several times during the season at the Parc, ”said this source.

    “To get home, he went through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and takes the phone and the wallet that were in sight,” continued this member of the player’s entourage. . “Ander Herrera said to him: ‘I’ll give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone’, then drops the person a little further away and calls the police. “


    Nothing to be ashamed of

    This source argues that “the objective of his approach is that the person is arrested and that it does not happen again”, and that if the player had something to be ashamed of, in this high place of Parisian prostitution, he does not would not have notified the police.

    The attack took place at a stop, at a traffic light, on the avenue de la Reine-Marguerite, in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. According to our information, the Spanish PSG midfielder saw a prostitute enter his vehicle while he was driving to steal his wallet and phone, which were prominently displayed on the dashboard.


