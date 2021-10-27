Angèle presents “Nonante-cinq” and a duet with Damso on a roller coaster

MUSIC – Tuesday October 26, synonymous with good news for lovers of current music! A few hours after the announcement of Orelsan’s new album, Civilization, Angèle also communicated on her second opus entitled Ninety-five.

The Belgian singer gave of her person to unveil the details of this new album which is due out on December 10. She took on the challenge of writing her 12 new songs from a roller coaster. A sequence to discover in the video at the head of the article.

The result is obviously hazardous and the tracklist of “Nonante-five”, reference to the year of birth of Angèle (1995) is available below.