Angèle presents “Nonante-cinq” and a duet with Damso on a roller coaster

MUSIC – Tuesday October 26, synonymous with good news for lovers of current music! A few hours after the announcement of Orelsan’s new album, Civilization, Angèle also communicated on her second opus entitled Ninety-five.
The Belgian singer gave of her person to unveil the details of this new album which is due out on December 10. She took on the challenge of writing her 12 new songs from a roller coaster. A sequence to discover in the video at the head of the article.
The result is obviously hazardous and the tracklist of “Nonante-five”, reference to the year of birth of Angèle (1995) is available below.
This one has a big surprise in store: a new duet with rapper Damso entitled Demons. The two artists had already collaborated together in 2018 on the title Silence. At the time, the Belgian singer was finalizing her very first album, Brol, released in October 2018 and certified since diamond disc.
The album will also feature the hit Brussels I love you unveiled on October 21. Moreover, some fans were right in noticing a detail in the first seconds of the clip for this song: “Welcome aboard train n ° 1995 from Paris Gare du Nord and bound for Brussels Midi”, announced the head of aboard this fictitious train, whose arrival was precisely scheduled … “December 10”.
