Angelina Jolie in a relationship with The Weeknd? The actress embarrassed by a very intrusive question

Are they writing a romance or friendship novel? The answer … will wait a little longer. Asked about her love life, in full promotion of the new film from Marvel studios The Eternals, Angelina Jolie politely kicked in touch. While answering the questions of a journalist fromE! ‘S Daily Pop, alongside Salma Hayek, the actress found herself confronted with the following: “Are your kids more excited about the movie’s release or your friendship with The Weeknd?“

Taken aback by the audacity of Justin Sylvester, Angelina Jolie was content to answer a little coldly. “They are very excited about this movie … if that’s what you ask me, she simply clarified, looking at Salma Hayek with an embarrassed air. Yes they are very excited about the movie. “Brad Pitt’s ex-wife has always been very discreet about any connection she makes with singer The Weeknd, whatever the nature. The actress dined with the singer of Blinding Lights, 31, several times taking great care to leave the premises, each time, a few minutes apart.





The heart between two chairs

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, her real name, is not the only one target potential of Angelina Jolie. On Monday, October 11, 2021, the famous Ms. Smith welcomed her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller to her home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The duo ordered food before devouring it all together at home. The two actors met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers. However, she has always assured: this separation was due to their youth, their ardor, and was only the result of very bad timing. Would they be set to follow Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lead, or would The Weeknd still have a chance?