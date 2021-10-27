Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scramble to dominate Spurs in overtime | NBA

How tough it was for the Lakers at the AT&T Center. Orphans of LeBron James, still injured in the ankle, and hung all the part by uninhibited Spurs, teammates Russell Westbrook (33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals) and Anthony Davis (35 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks) needed an overtime to clinch their second victory of the season (125-121). The second in a row.

In top form, Jakob Poeltl (27 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks!), Dejounte Murray (21 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists!), Lonnie Walker IV (21 points, 6 assists) and other Devin Vassell ( 19 points, 7 rebounds) fought like hell, but they probably missed the experience of the old guys from Los Angeles to come away with the win today, San Antonio having missed too many free throws in the “Money-time”.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

– Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis took care of everything. Without LeBron James, they had to put on a great game to help the Lakers win. The least we can say is that the Westbrook / Davis tandem held their place tonight. Both in double-doubles, and over thirty points, they carried their team offensively, setting an example in overtime, with 10 of Los Angeles’ 11 points. Special mention to “AD”, imperial all evening on both sides of the floor, despite his physical glitches.

– Los Angeles never knew how to conclude … except in overtime. In each quarter, the Lakers missed each other in the final minutes, and they especially fell in love with each other in the first and third quarters, when they conceded runs of 17-6 and 18-3 to finish. Too sufficient defensively, the Angelenos could have paid for these concentration jumps very expensive on arrival, except that they recovered at the best of times, namely in overtime. Thanks Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook!

– Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl in a big night. Faced with Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, who made them suffer in defense, the two young Spurs never backed down, looking them eye-to-eye all evening (or almost). Respectively in triple-double and double-double, Murray and Poeltl (who by the way signed his career points record) carried San Antonio from start to finish, waking up their teammates as soon as the Lakers tried to break away, with their successes halfway and / or near the circle. A performance of choice, to be confirmed over time.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell. In relay from Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl, the two young Texan outsiders played the luxury blasters out of the bench, bringing 40 points in aggregate (10/16 at 3-points). At their ease on the counter-attack, and never hesitating at the idea of ​​attempting a shoot, the tonics Walker IV and Vassell repeatedly knocked down the Lakers at the end of the quarter, especially in the third, where the heat stroke the first named (11 points in four possessions) had put the Spurs at +12. Advance that the latter were ultimately unable to keep.

✅ Malik monk. If, like all of his teammates, he is far from being flawless in defense, the very active 23-year-old fullback has at least had the merit of bringing positively to the Lakers, in attack. Author of 17 points, 6/15 on shots, including 4/10 on 3-points, he has especially finished the part on a splendid “+/-” of +31! Threatening behind the arc, like his huge (very) long-distance shoot scored in the last minute of the fourth quarter (at 114-112), the former Hornets player confirms game after game his importance in the rotation of Frank Vogel.

⛔ Keldon johnson. Unlike many of his teammates, the 22-year-old winger has never been able to find his rhythm offensively, in this match where the defenses were yet to absent subscribers. Little used by Gregg Popovich (23 minutes), he finished with only 11 points and 6 rebounds on the clock, a nasty 2/10 on shots, he who was very successful since the start of the season (almost 21 points on average, 56% on shots, in his first three games).

⛔ Carmelo anthony. After his huge proposed match against the Grizzlies (28 points, 10/15 on shots), “Melo” fell into line tonight, scoring only 4 small points, 1/7 on shots and 0/4 in. 3 points. Above all, his defensive apathy cost the Lakers many points, who failed to make up for them on the other side, given his overall awkwardness. A game to forget for the now 9th leading scorer in the history of the league.

THE BODY OF ANTHONY DAVIS IS REMAKING HOLES …

Shoulder, ankle, knee. In one evening, Anthony Davis was found on the ground three times, after bad blows received on three different parts of his body. Difficult to know if it is serious injuries or not, since that did not prevent him from finishing the meeting of the day, but it will be necessary all the same to watch him, on the eve of the “back-to-back” from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City. Especially since LeBron James, injured in the ankle, is not sure to play tomorrow night either …

THE FOLLOWING

San Antonio : travel to Dallas, overnight from Thursday to Friday (2:30 am).

Los Angeles : “Back-to-back” in Oklahoma City, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday (2:00 am).



