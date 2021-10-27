AOC unveils three monitors including a first Quad HD 170 Hz Mini-Led model

4

The Agon Pro range from the manufacturer AOC is enriched with several monitors: a model with a 170 Hz Quad HD IPS screen equipped with a Mini-Led backlighting system, a 240 Hz IPS Quad HD model and an Ultra HD IPS 144 Hz HDMI model. 2.1.

AOC’s new range of monitors should appeal to demanding gamers. The AOC Agon Pro AG274QXM inaugurates a Mini-Led backlighting system with 576 zones coupled with a 27-inch IPS Quad HD 170 Hz panel. For its part, the Agon Pro AG274QG – compatible with G-Sync Ultimate and Nvidia Reflex Analyzer – is the brand’s first 27-inch IPS Quad HD 240 Hz model. Finally, the AOC Agon Pro AG274UXP, with its 27-inch IPS Ultra HD 144 Hz panel, is more geared towards console gamers. What do all these models have in common? The price which is around 1000 €. A rather steep bill for a 27-inch monitor. AOC Agon Pro AG274QXM: the first Mini-Led monitor from AOC

The AOC Agon Pro AG274QXM monitor has a Mini-Led backlighting system with 576 zones for several thousand Mini-LEDs associated with a 27-inch IPS panel displaying a Quad HD definition (2560 x 1440 px) and supporting a refresh rate of 170 Hz. The manufacturer announces a response time of 1 ms, viewing angles of 178 °, a coverage of 99% of the DCI-P3 color space and above all a peak brightness of 1000 cd / m² (VESA DisplayHDR certification 1000). The monitor is also compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync. The big unknown remains the responsiveness of the Mini-Led backlighting system. With a 170 Hz panel, the local dimming system will have to be very responsive to follow the variations in brightness on the image.

In terms of ergonomics, it is flawless on paper, since the monitor has an adjustable stand for height (12 cm), inclination, rotation and a pivot for switching to portrait mode . It also has two 5 W speakers, a wired remote control and a joystick for easy access to the settings and a headphone holder. In terms of connectivity, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort input, a USB-C port supporting charging at 65 W, a headphone output and a hub with 4 USB 3.2 ports supporting the keyboard / mouse switch function (KVM) . The AOC Ago Pro AG274QXM is also entitled to its batch of RGB LEDs on the back, fully customizable via software and the projection of the Agon logo under the monitor in front of the stand. The AOC Agon Pro AG274QXM should be available sometime in October for around € 1,050.

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: a 27-inch Quad HD 240 Hz G-Sync Ultimate model for competition

The AOC Agon Pro AG274QXM monitor also includes a 27-inch IPS Quad HD panel, but is satisfied with a classic backlighting system with a single bar of Led at the base of the panel (Edge-Led). This panel supports here a native refresh rate of 240 Hz, which is intended mainly for competition enthusiasts. The panel is a little different since it is necessary to be satisfied with a coverage of 98% of the DCI-P3 color space while the backlighting system limits the peak brightness to 600 cd / m² (VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification). This monitor is compatible with G-Sync Ultimate, which involves the use of a specific Nvidia chip. The latter allows it to display compatibility with the Nvidia Reflex system reducing the display delay. The ergonomics are identical to that of the AG274QXM, with a foot adjustable in all directions and a headphone holder, but the connection is a little more limited with the absence of a USB-C port and the keyboard / mouse switch (KVM) . The RGB LEDs and the projection of the logo are also part of the game. The AOC Agon Pro AG274QG monitor will not be available until February 2022 for around € 1,000. AOC Agon Pro AG274UXP: a 27-inch Ultra HD 144 Hz HDMI 2.1 model for consoles