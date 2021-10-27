ArcelorMittal reduces its steel production in Florange

Two steel production lines should be shut down for ten days by December, according to the unions.

The global shortage of microchips continues to hit the global economy. “The automotive sector is impacted by the shortage of semiconductors and activity is reduced, which leads us to some adjustments“, Announced ArcelorMittal in a press release sent to theAFP. In details, “management has decided to shut down production for around ten days by the end of December“On two lines that produce galvanized steel for the automotive industry,” Frédéric Weber, FO delegate in Florange, told AFP. “During this period, scheduled maintenance and upkeep of the facilities concerned will be carried out.Added ArcelorMittal management.

According to the unions, several shutdown periods will be observed between the end of October and mid-November on each of the two lines. An additional stop on December 26 and 27 is also being considered. “In the end, 400 to 500 people will be affected“, Estimated Frédéric Weber. “The management assured us that there would be no partial unemployment until the end of the year», Said Julien Walterspieler, CFDT delegate in Florange and member of the central CSE. “Volunteer employees in the automotive sector will be able to strengthen the packaging sector (packaging and cans, Editor’s note), which is running very strongly at the moment“, according to him.

Concern for temporary workers

“We still have two concerns: that the situation will continue at the beginning of next year, and that this weighs on the period of the NAO (mandatory annual negotiations, Editor’s note)», Underlined Mr. Weber. The FO delegate also expressed concern that the temporary workers “are not all guarded“. “Fortunately, industrial demand is also strong“, He noted,”but we can’t get by without the automobile, that’s what keeps the factory going in the long term“.

