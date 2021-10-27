Assassin’s Creed Infinity: a remake of all the games in the saga? Leak reveals potential new info

If the project was formalized by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Infinity remains nonetheless very mysterious: a leaker has just unveiled new potential information on the nature of this game, which would include its share of fan-service.

Particularly ambitious project, Assassin’s Creed Infinity should establish itself as a metaverse release Assassin’s Creed, maintained over time and offering many eras: a game-service officialized but of which we do not yet know much concrete. However, a visibly knowledgeable Internet user has allowed himself the dissemination of some interesting details, obviously to take the tweezers in case, as tradition requires.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a gigantic hub of all the games in the series?

First of all, you should know that this a priori confidential information comes from a certain Smooth-Eart2875: if it seems anonymous, the content of his post, posted on Reddit, was voluntarily validated after examination by moderators. This has the gift of necessarily adding a little credibility to the story, which we will try not to take for granted.

In short, our leaker asserts above all that Assassin’s Creed Infinity would only be at its “Early stages of development”, and that it will notify the web of possible changes made by Ubisoft. Either way, he says one essential thing: the shape of the project would be inspired by the Helix mode of Assassin’s Creed Unity.

As a reminder, in the lore of the game released in 2014, Helix is ​​a kind of Animus made available to the general public, allowing everyone to explore the past and eras. An interface was even shown to the players (the real ones), revealing what missions centered on Ezio, Altaïr, Connor could have given, and if this mode existed… for real.





A service game alongside other Assasin’s Creed

Smooth-Eart2875 therefore estimates that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be directly inspired by it: each level will be a small linear experience with semi-open world levels like the recent Hitman games, while each assassin’s story will feature multiple missions. Ubisoft is also reportedly planning remakes of the old Assassins Creed games in Infinity, although it is still too early to determine which old games will be picked up.

We could therefore have a whole level devoted to iconic levels from previous games, reworked for the occasion and offered under a first-rate technique. More than a remake, it is also said to be a reboot, presenting some great passages of the Assassin’s Creed universe in a very respectful form, but also removing others, less appreciated by the community.

Finally, the leaker declares that new stories will be added as they go, for a fee, while “traditional” open-world Assassin’s Creed games will be developed on the sidelines of Infinity. A bit like a Call of Duty: Warzone, serving as a common thread to the annual episodes of the series.

If the information is true, is this a project that could particularly appeal to you?