Astronomers may have found the first planet outside our galaxy

Astronomers have discovered what may be the first planet ever to be seen in another galaxy. Until now, astronomers had only found planets located beyond our solar system, but still in the Milky Way: they are called exoplanets. Recently, researchers pointed NASA’s Chandra X-ray space telescope at the distant spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51 for short).

They saw signs there that a planet is orbiting a massive object: either a black hole or the dense, collapsed core of a giant star, better known as a neutron star. While nearly all of the exoplanets discovered so far have been within 3,000 light years of Earth, this potential planet is about 28 million light years away.

To make this discovery, a global team of astronomers used the same technique that is often used to find exoplanets in the Milky Way. Scientists are actually looking for the shadows of exoplanets. The latter observe the stars in search of small drops in luminosity caused by the passage of planets in front of them. This is called transits.

But millions of light years away, visible light from hundreds of stars can mix, making it nearly impossible to detect planets passing in front of individual stars. That’s why, instead of using visible light, the team behind this new discovery looked for drops in brightness in the x-rays from the galaxy M51.

“With x-rays, there are maybe only a few dozen sources spread across the galaxy, and so we can solve them,” Rosanne Di Stefano, astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told the BBC. , who led the research.

Black holes and neutron stars are not as common as stars. A planet in transit could therefore easily block all of the X-rays they emit, while a planet orbiting a sun-like star only blocks a small fraction of its visible light.

Rosanne Di Stefano’s discovery was to be published Monday, October 25 in the journal Nature Astronomy, but its publication has been delayed (Nature still plans to publish it). It offers a first proof that this X-ray technique could be used to find other planets also orbiting around neutron stars or black holes in other galaxies.

“We are trying to open up a whole new arena to find other worlds by looking for candidate planets at X-ray wavelengths, a strategy that allows them to be discovered in other galaxies,” Rosanne Di Stefano said in A press release.





X-rays betrayed the presence of this planet

If this planet really exists, it probably survived the violent explosion that created the neutron star or black hole it orbits around. This would have plunged the star into waves of intense radiation. So this is not the kind of planet where scientists would look for extraterrestrial life.

Rather, the objective was to see if it is possible to detect planets in other galaxies. The researchers therefore focused their research on what are called “bright x-ray binaries”: neutron stars or black holes that slowly suck gas from a nearby star. By attracting this matter, they overheat it and produce a vivid x-ray glow that would help bring out the shadow of a planet.

By observing a particular binary in M51, the researchers spotted a transit. Over a three-hour period, the binary’s x-ray emissions dropped to zero, suggesting that a planet was blocking them completely. Based on this, the researchers estimate that this new planet – if it exists – is about the size of Saturn, but orbits the neutron star or black hole about twice the distance between Saturn and our sun. . However, it will take decades to confirm that it is indeed a planet. To do this, astronomers will need to spot other transits, which doesn’t happen very often when a planet is so far away from its star (or, in this case, its neutron star or black hole).

“Unfortunately, to confirm that we are seeing a planet, we would probably have to wait decades to see another transit,” said Nia Imara, study co-author and astronomer at the University of California at Santa Cruz, in the United States. communicated. “And due to the uncertainties over how long the orbit takes, we wouldn’t know exactly when to look,” she concluded.

Original version: Morgan McFall-Johnsen / Insider

