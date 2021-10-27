ATMs arrive at tobacco shops

By Stéphanie Lacaze

Posted on 10/27/2021 at 10:56 a.m.

Updated on 10/27/2021 at 10h58

Tobacconists will soon welcome cash dispensers, a way for them to diversify and to compensate for the withdrawal of banks

While some banks are withdrawing, cash machines will be installed in tobacconists during the month of November. Twenty-five ATMs will be put into service throughout France as part of a partnership between Loomis, the cash transport company, a subsidiary of the Securitas group, and the confederation of tobacconists. In our region, a service station-tobacco shop-grocery store in Colayrac-Saint-Cirq, near Agen, was chosen for this experiment.

In this village, since the post office closed a year and a half ago, there is only one distributor in service, installed in the commercial area on the outskirts. This new equipment, which will be installed inside the store, will offer the inhabitants of the town center the possibility of withdrawing cash without taking their vehicle.

On the same subject Purchasing power: when the numbers collide with our feelings

He invites himself to all presidential elections. It becomes a matter of concern again as soon as we talk about rising prices and inflation. Purchasing power is an economic concept for which official figures invariably clash with individual perceptions.



This new system will allow tobacconists who have already diversified, in particular by acting as relay points for the distribution of parcels, to offer a new local service to their customers. “This partnership with Loomis demonstrates the role of local utility that we play on a daily basis to meet the needs of the French”, underlines Philippe Coy, president of the Confederation of tobacconists.

Six months of testing

It must be said that these traders are facing To the steady decline in tobacco sales, over which they have a monopoly and which still represents their main source of income. They make 40 billion euros in sales per year, including 21.8 billion from tobacco products, on which they receive a commission of 8.1%. To these revenues, we must also add the sale of games by La Française des jeux (10.7 billion euros per year), PMU bets (3 billion), the sale of newspapers (1 billion) and products from vaping (220 million) among others.

If the experiment proves conclusive at the end of the six months of tests, distributors will be offered to the 24,000 tobacconists in France.