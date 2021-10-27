Audiences: “Koh-Lanta” takes the lead, the fiction of Patrick Fiori 2nd on F3, M6 stronger than F2

Tuesday evening, TF1 rose to the top of the audience with “Koh-Lanta: The Legend”. Episode 9 of the show, produced by Adventure Line Production and presented by Denis Brogniart, won 4.22 million fans, or 22.0% of those aged 4 and over according to Médiamétrie. The show remains the broad leader for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), the channel’s preferred target, with 38.2% audience share. The show’s score is improving over a week. Last Tuesday, faced with competition from the Champions League on Canal +, the adventure game on the front page was watched by only 3.84 million French people – its worst score of the season – for market share of 19.7% on 4+ and 35.7% on the main commercial target.

Read also Hearings Audiences access 8pm: “TPMP” leader talks in shape, “28 minutes” on the rise, …

Hearings Audiences access 19h: Nagui leader, “DNA” goes up, Gaessler in retreat, “C to you” …

Hearings

Audiences: What score for the launch of “Face à la rue” on CNews?



Good score for the fiction of France 3

France 3 is second with “Mauvaises grains”. The French TV movie, directed by Thierry Petit, with Patrick Fiori and Michel Jonasz in the leading roles, gathered 3.67 million viewers. The coach of “The Voice All Stars”, who carries for the first time in his young acting career a series, seduced 17.0% of the audience aged four and over and 6.2% of the FRDA-50. Last week, “Death is in the meadow”, another unit led this time by Fred Testot, had won the evening’s audiences with 4.14 million viewers at the rendezvous (19.2% of the 4 + and 6.4% of FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the rerun of “Red 2”. The American film starring Bruce Willis won over 2.35 million franchise aficionados. Audience shares for 4+ and FRDA-50s are 11.5% and 12.4% respectively. Last week, the replay of the first opus of the American action film had thrilled 2.05 million moviegoers (9.9% of the public and 12.6% of the FRDA-50).

France 2 is at the foot of the podium with cinema. The new film “Le Mans 66”, which tells of the battle that the emblematic brands Ford and Ferrari fought in the 1960s on the legendary Sarthe circuit, interested 2.03 million motorsport history enthusiasts, i.e. 10.7% of 4-year-olds and over and 10.4% of FRDA-50s. The Christian Bale -Matt Damon tandem also won over% of the FRDA-50s.

As for other channels, France 5 is doing well with the documentary “Gardons la banane!”, Directed by Meriem Lay. This made 902,000 viewers think, or 4.0% of the public (3.1% of FRDA-50). Good score also for the western on C8 with 862,000 fans of the genre ahead of “The man with the golden colts” (4.6% on the 4+ but only 0.8% on the FRDA-50).