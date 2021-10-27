More

    Australia targets net zero emissions by 2050

    While the COP26 will open on October 31 in Glasgow, the participating countries continue to announce their objectives to fight against global warming. Australia, a country whose subsoil is rich in coal, announced Tuesday to aim for net zero emissions by 2050, but avoided short-term objectives.

    “Australians want a 2050 net zero emissions plan that does what is needed on climate change and secures their future in a changing world,” Tory Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he announced the decision. He declined, however, to bolster emissions reduction targets for 2030, seen as crucial to addressing climate change in any meaningful way, saying he would work to keep the mines open.

    Scott Morrison refuses international interference

    “We want our heavy industries, like the mining industry, to remain open, competitive and adapt, so that they remain viable as long as global demand allows,” he wrote in a text published by his office. Australia had previously agreed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% by 2030 from 2005 levels, a target Scott Morrison said the country “will meet and beat.”


    “We will not be lectured by others who do not understand Australia. The Australian way is how you do things, not if you are going to do them. It’s about getting there ”. “We will not break the commitment we made in the last elections by changing our emissions reduction targets for 2030,” added the Prime Minister.

    Widely regarded as a climate laggard, Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal, on which much of its electricity generation relies, and has long resisted the adoption of a carbon neutral target. . Canberra has come under increasing criticism for failing to act sooner, including from close allies the United States and Britain, as well as its Pacific island neighbors, who are highly vulnerable to the effects. of climate change.


    Amanda

