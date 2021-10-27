Australian footballer Josh Cavallo reveals his homosexuality

Australian footballer Josh cavallo revealed his homosexuality on Wednesday, becoming the first active Australian Championship (A-League) player to do so. “I am a soccer player and I am gay”, 21-year-old Cavallo said on social media. “All I want is to play football and be treated fairly”, explained the former Australian Under-21s international.
“Trying to play to the best of your ability and living a double life is exhausting, it is an experience that I do not wish on anyone”, he admitted. Few professional footballers have publicly declared themselves as gay and usually do so after quitting to avoid homophobic remarks from spectators.
The first to do so was Englishman Justin Fashanu in the 1990s, but he committed suicide in 1998 after quitting playing and while living in the United States. A charity created by his family released a letter from an anonymous Premier League player last year denouncing the lack of progress in football on this subject.
The example of Fashanu
This player qualified his situation “Absolute nightmare”, adding that he “Felt trapped, the fear of telling the truth about who I am only making things worse. “ Cavallo himself indicated that Fashanu’s case was on his mind as he considered the possibility of revealing his homosexuality.
“I remember reading about Justin Fashanu that he was the first professional footballer to reveal his homosexuality in the 1990s that he committed suicide eight years later, and it got me thinking”, he said.
He qualified “Immense” the support he received from his club, Adelaide United, his teammates and Australian football officials, and said he wanted to be an example to other gay players.