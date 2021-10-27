Backed by Ferguson, Solskjaer has 3 (big) matches to save himself in Manchester

Ultimatum for Solskjaer at Manchester United, Favre or ten Hag to coach Newcastle and the upcoming extra time at Barça: find all the information about the transfer window for this Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Man Utd: ultimatum for Solskjaer

He has focused criticism since the start of the season, and even more after Manchester United’s debacle at home against Liverpool on Sunday (0-5). The future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been at the heart of the English press rumors for several days. Tuesday, Sky Sports informed that the coach of the Red Devils was not threatened immediately. What was confirmed during the day. the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph reveal that Solskjaer’s legendary predecessor, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Mancunian leaders continue to support Solskjaer (48). But he was given an ultimatum: if he did not raise the bar after the trip to Tottenham and the reception of Manchester City in the Premier League, interspersed with a perilous visit to Atalanta in the Champions League, the Norwegian will have to be held to account. Three shocks which will therefore weigh heavily in the Manchester season, where Antonio Conte is emphatically announced to succeed Solskjaer in the event of departure.

Favre or ten Hag to coach Newcastle?

Recently acquired by a Saudi consortium, Newcastle sacked coach Steve Bruce last week. The names of Paulo Fonseca (free), Lucien Favre (free) and Erik ten Hag (Ajax Amsterdam) are those who come back the most to succeed him. The Daily Mirror even mentioned the desire of the ambitious Magpies to poach Marc Overmars, sports director of Ajax, to play the same role in England. And according to the Daily Mail , the ajacid coach, Erik ten Hag (51) is precisely the priority to sit on the bench. The Dutchman does not want to leave Ajax, but Newcastle are ready to offer him a salary of over € 13m / year. Which would make him the 3rd highest paid coach in the Premier League behind Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). In Germany, the daily Bild ensures, however, that the Swiss technician Lucien Favre (63 years), passed by Nice and Dortmund, is “the favouriteFrom Newcastle bosses. For now, it is the unknown and former English player Graeme Jones who is acting.





Barcelona: the extension of S. Roberto “to the point of death“…

With 11 matches including 5 starts this season, Sergi Roberto is filling in the gaps as he has always done at FC Barcelona, ​​his training club. The versatile midfielder and side is at the end of his contract, and according to his agent cited by Mundo Deportivo , the negotiations are “to the point of death“. The Spanish international (29) wants to stay at Barça, and there was the idea of ​​extending until 2024 with a salary cut, a necessity for the Catalan club which is in the red economically. But discussions are no longer moving forward, without Mundo Deportivo going into details. 6 times champion of Spain and 2 times winner of the Champions League, Sergi Roberto has played more than 300 matches with Barça.

… but those of Gavi and Araujo on the right track

Make way for young people. FC Barcelona have already locked the future of their two biggest nuggets, Ansu Fati and Pedri, both aged 18, who have respectively extended until 2027 and 2026. Next on the list are the defender Ronald Araujo (22) and Spanish neo-international midfielder Gavi (17). Barca to start talks with both players in November, reveal Mundo Deportivo . Araujo and Gavi, both under contract until June 2023, are said to share the desire to continue in Catalonia.