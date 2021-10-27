More

    Bayern Munich is humiliated 5-0 by Gladbach!

    After qualifying for Borussia Dortmund and RB Leizpig yesterday, the round of 16 of the German Cup continued. And unlike the two clubs mentioned, Bayern Munich was not measured against a lower division team but against a big fish: Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Bavarians simply bowed 5-0. Yes, you read that right…


    Julian Nagelsmann’s team had plenty of starters on the pitch, but very quickly, Koné opened the scoring for the Whites and Blacks, before a double from Bensebaini. Embolo offered him a brace in the second half, inflicting a score that we are not used to seeing with Bayern … at least in that sense. A result that will be talked about in the coming days across the Rhine. We will also note the qualification of Hanover against Dusseldorf (3-0) and that of Cologne against Stuttgart (2-0).


