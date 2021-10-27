Bayo does his mea culpa and “assumes” his responsibilities

The Clermont striker was involved in a traffic accident last weekend.

At the heart of a news item linked to a car accident he caused on Sunday, Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo, who was released from custody on Monday, made amends by posting in the wake on his social networks a message of apology in which he acknowledges his faults and assumes his responsibilities: “At the time of the accident, I panicked, I was afraid of the consequences. But I wanted to help the victims and come back to take responsibility. I accept my mistakes, I take responsibility.

I wish from the bottom of my heart to offer my sincere apologies to the injured, their families, their loved ones. But also to my club, my teammates, my coach and his staff, to the city of Clermont, to my family, and finally to those who are there for me on a daily basis. ” The Guinean is now awaiting his judgment scheduled for June 28 at the Clermont-Ferrand Criminal Court. He will be judged in a state of recidivism for acts of “driving while intoxicated” and “hit and run“.





Top scorer of his team in Ligue 1 with six goals, Mohamed Bayo was arrested shortly after a collision between his car and another vehicle at an intersection in Chamalières. The player, who was “alcoholic“, To “committed a hit and run“But witnesses having recognized him, he was arrested and taken into custody soon after the fact, according to the prosecution. Guinean international since March 2021, Bayo was trained in Clermont, where he has been licensed since the age of 6. He made his professional debut in November 2017 with the Auvergne club, then in Ligue 2, before joining Ligue 1 at the end of last season. He participated on Saturday in the defeat of his team (2-1) in Nantes on behalf of the 11th day of L1.

