before OGC Nice, Sampaoli puts a big pressure on his players

Tonight, OM are playing a very important match against OGC Nice. If the Phocéens win this match to be replayed on Matchday 3, they will take 2nd place on goal difference at the expense of RC Lens. But how to re-motivate players who come out of a grueling Clasico (0-0), a marathon of matches and who can be intoxicated by the glowing comments that escorted their performance over the weekend? Jorge Sampaoli has the answer: put a lot of pressure on them at a press conference by evoking the dangers of those around them!

“We know that in football, things go very quickly. Players will be very good at times, the moments of form go up, down, there are also distractions in the entourage of the players who can get lost a little and forget which is important. This is why it is important to have healthy and internal competition, because as a coach, what we have to do is remember that the most important here, it’s the team, to represent the team and the city, that there are no distractions. But that goes for absolutely all the players. ” We will see this evening at the Aube stadium if the message has been heard!

💬JORGE SAMPAOLI IN PRESS CONFERENCE: “Everyone still wants to play and that’s normal but we will put the best players, management takes a back seat. If I’m too nice, the results won’t be good.” 👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/8jNu7FVfj7

