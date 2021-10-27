Biden backs Democratic candidate in Virginia in high-stakes local election

The ballot looks like a dress rehearsal about a year before the midterms, the midterm legislative elections in the United States.

Joe Biden campaigned on Tuesday October 26 for the Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, a key US state, urging voters to fight “Extremism” Republican in an election which serves as a test for the weakened president. A few days before the ballot, scheduled for November 2, the President of the United States showed up in Arlington alongside Terry McAuliffe, 64, governor of the eastern state from 2014 to 2018, who would like to take back the reins.

“You had the courage and the wisdom to reject the extremism that now dominates the Republican Party across America”, launched Joe Biden to the crowd gathered in Arlington, a city in the suburbs of the American capital, Washington, very Democrat-oriented. “Today the Republican Party does not defend anything except to continue to reduce the taxes of the richest and the most powerful companies”, he continued. Before Joe Biden, Barack Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have already come to campaign for Terry McAuliffe, who the polls are neck-and-neck with pro-Trump Republican Glenn Youngkin, 54. This parade of heavyweights of the Democratic Party says a lot about the stakes of the poll, which is a dress rehearsal about a year before the “midterms”, the midterm legislative elections in the United States.

“Vote, vote, vote”, hammered Joe Biden. Because if Virginia voted mostly for the Democratic president in the presidential election, a year ago, the tide has turned. The president’s confidence has steadily eroded since a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer. His promises to quickly eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic have not been kept, pushing the White House to take binding measures, which are still widening already gaping divisions in the country over vaccination or other health measures . In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, who wants to capitalize on Donald Trump’s popularity with the Republican electorate without quite endorsing his most outrageous positions, has also campaigned against the compulsory wearing of a mask.





Planed ambitions

To make matters worse, Joe Biden is slow to seal his vast program of investments in infrastructure and social benefits. The Democratic president, who promises decades of prosperity for America, wants to spend trillions of dollars to build bridges, renovate roads, help care for young children, lower the price of drugs … popular, but blocked for the moment by internal discussions between Democrats, arid for the general public. If the presidential party controls the locks of the executive and legislative power, its majority in the Senate is so thin that it cannot afford any defection. However, some Democrats have so far refused to vote for presidential projects, too expensive for their taste, forcing the White House to plan its ambitions and constantly redo its calculations.

The vote in Virginia will therefore be a test of Joe Biden’s ability to seduce the middle class, but also to mobilize African-American voters, in this southern state where the slave past is regularly the subject of hot debates. The Democratic president was able to rely on African-American voices to enter the White House, but activists accuse him of having lost sight of his great promises on minority access to the vote or on police reform . Last week, Joe Biden explained on CNN that he had not had time to seize it because of the endless negotiations on economic and social reforms. But the Democratic president assured that he had not forgotten his promises. He thus pledged to support a revision of the parliamentary majority rules, essential to pass a law on access to the vote. This is a long-standing claim of civil rights activists.