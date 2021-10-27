Big inflationary surge in Australia, the stock market on its guard, Morning meeting

The Paris Bourse is expected to take a break on Wednesday, fears about inflationary pressures, and hence the reaction of central banks, returning to the fore. The rise in bond yields bears witness to this on the eve of the ECB meeting and a week away from those of the Bank of England, the Fed and the Bank of Japan. Although well made, corporate publications are thus relegated to the background.

In Asia, the yield on the three-year Australian bond exceeded 1% for the first time since 2019 after announcing a 2.1% surge in consumer prices excluding food and energy in the third quarter, a six-year high. That of the ten-year American also trended by 2 basis points to 1.6266%.

Solid corporate publications

Investors will focus on the publications of companies of the day, and in particular those of the Cac 40 like Schneider Electric and Worldline while waiting for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield after the close. In New York, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 set new records on Tuesday evening, supported in particular by the good performance of UPS and General Electric. Microsoft and Alphabet disclosed their accounts after the close. The first is stable in after-market transactions, while the software giant is up 2%, thanks to the solid performance of its activity in the “cloud”.

Investors are counting on results to support equities and so far they have been strong. The markets fear, however, that over time the rise in commodity prices, wage increases and tensions on supply chains will end up weighing down margins. Citigroup notably warned that corporate profit growth could be close to peaking.





” Downside risks to the economy remain, but investors are choosing to look beyond as companies continue to give us plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future, summarizes Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA. This enthusiasm can be fluctuating, causing many upheavals in the markets. », He concludes.

Schneider confirms, Worldline wants to improve its margin

Schneider Electric confirmed its objectives for 2021 after seeing its turnover increase in the third quarter, despite the tensions observed on the supply chain which should continue in early 2022.

Worldline has announced that it is conducting discussions with a view to the sale ” short term From its payment terminals division, while revenues from its other divisions increased in the third quarter. The group forecasts an organic growth rate composed of its turnover of between 9% and 11% per year for the period 2022-2024. Worldline has also set itself the objective of improving its gross operating surplus (EBO) margin by more than 400 basis points over the same period, to bring it down to 30% of sales in 2024. Worldline aims a conversion rate of EBO into cash flow of around 50% in 2024.

Seb has raised its sales growth forecast for the current year, after achieving record performances at the end of September.

Bic raised its revenue growth target in 2021 after recording higher sales across its three divisions in the third quarter.



