Bitcoin’s collapse on trading platforms

After this emotional lift that I allowed myself to inflict on you, let’s move on to the “on-chain” analysis of digital assets. First of all, I imagine you have kept the word “collapse” in mind and in our mental representations, this one is not a good omen. Cryptocurrencies have not finished surprising you. Yes because behind this terrifying word, within the framework of our metric, hides a real bullish phenomenon. To demonstrate it to you, we are going to frequent the corridors of time. We will call this first episode “Visitors to Satoshi Nakamoto” (“Per Horus et per Ra et per Sol Invictus duceres ”, the most cinephiles among you will have the reference).

Visitors at Satoshi Nakamoto

Bitcoin: Exchange Net Position Change – All Exchanges

We landed on the bullrun of 2013, where green dominates. You are very likely to tell yourself that this is a good sign. Again cryptocurrencies love to play with your senses. Concretely, this “on-chain” metric allows us to see the number of BTC entering and leaving the exchangers by taking an average over 30 days. This is a variation over this period of the supply of Bitcoin coins in the wallets of exchangers. Thus, if the number of pieces increases, the bars appear green and the reverse for red bars. Basically, when you sell your coins, you return them to the platform (green bar), when you buy them, you remove them from the platform (red bar). That being said, we can comment on this bullrun which still takes us almost 10 years back. To give you an idea, the price of Bitcoin was hovering around $ 800 at the time. I know you’re thinking “why didn’t I buy one back then”. It is too easy to remake the past and we would all be multimillionaires on this account. Let’s come back to the “on-chain” metric in question. We observe that this one displays a colossal number of BTC entering the exchangers (in other words, holders who return their coins on the market). We notice a drop in the price after this big spill of BTC on the exchangers. Best of all, the metric peaks appear just before the price peaks. The most chartists among you will see a magnificent bearish divergence. Let’s go back through the corridors of time, direction episode 2 “Visitors to the” early adopters “.

Visitors to early adopters

Bitcoin: Exchange Net Position Change – All Exchanges

Green dominates the scene. Some will see it as a reference to Molière who was wearing a green suit (it is said) when he disappeared during a performance of “Malade Imaginaire”. By superstition, green has a reputation for bringing bad luck in France. Superstition which adapts rather well to our asset in question. Once again throughout the rise of the price the number of Bitcoins dumped on the platforms continues to grow. We only observed green bars between September 2017 and March 2018. This phenomenon subsequently resulted in a long bear market. After this short stint at our position as an “on-chain” observer, let’s walk back through the corridors of time for our last episode, which we will call: “Visitors to institutions”. Visitors to institutions