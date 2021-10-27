Blizzard cancels plans for next BlizzCon and wants to rethink event

In a press release published on its site, Blizzard explains that it canceled the organization of this “BlizzConline” expected in early 2022. Blizzard justifies this turnaround by the will of “take a step back and take a break“in order to focus your energy”supporting our teams and advancing the development of our games and experiencesBlizzard also believes it’s time to reimagine what BlizzCon could look like in the future, with a lot having changed since this annual gathering began 16 years ago.





“Whatever form the event takes in the future, we also need to ensure that it is as safe, welcoming and inclusive as possible.“, notes Blizzard, which otherwise does not allude to the crisis of confidence going through its parent company, which is the subject of several lawsuits and tries to do an internal cleaning to establish a work environment as healthy as possible, In response to the damning testimonies of harassed employees, Blizzard itself was hit hard by the backlash, as was its chairman J. Allen Brack who was among the first to be sacrificed by Bobby Kotick’s management. Overall, Activision Blizzard recently announced that around 20 employees were being pushed out in response to the situation.

Blizzard does not indicate when BlizzCon will return, but its press release emphasizes that the absence of such an event will obviously not prevent it from making announcements and communicating on the games under development that are. Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, which are still awaiting a release date and whose developments have been troubled by major departures.