Blood pressure medication suffers from supply difficulties

Losartan, a drug used in particular against high blood pressure, is the subject of supply difficulties in France and pharmacists will exceptionally be able to replace it with other treatments based on similar molecules in the coming months, announced Wednesday the drug authority. “Supply tensions are currently impacting the availability of drugs containing losartan and losartan / hydrochlorothiazide“, Indicates in a press release the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM).

These treatments fight high blood pressure. More broadly, they are also prescribed for heart failure and to prevent kidney failure in diabetics. The inventory problem stems from the fact that an unwanted substance, “an azide-like impurityHas been detected in certain batches of drugs. The laboratories concerned, not identified by the ANSM, have blocked or recalled them, thus reducing the offer to pharmacists. “Investigations are underway at European level to find out if this impurity is mutagenic“, That is to say whether it has effects or not on the action of the drug, specifies the agency.





“Exceptionally and temporarily”

In the meantime, pharmacists will be able in the coming months to distribute, instead of losartan, drugs based on molecules of the same family, sartans. This measure, taken “on an exceptional and temporary basisWill apply if the patient gives the pharmacist a prescription for losartan, if it is not in stock and if the patient cannot consult their doctor immediately. “These recommendations are applicable in this context of tension and until a return to a satisfactory level of supply of losartan, potentially at the beginning of 2022.», Specifies the ANSM.

“Switching from losartan treatment to another medicinal product of the sartans class is possible regardless of the indication in which it is used.», She concludes. “However, dose adjustment or a change in treatment should be considered with the patient if the patient experiences symptoms related to the change in medication.»Supply difficulties have regularly hit since 2018 other drugs of the sartan class, based on a molecule called valsartan, because of the presence of impurities.