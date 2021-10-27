Britney Spears ‘demands justice’ for ‘evil’ inflicted by her family in corrosive new post

The American singer is once again addressing her family and suggests that legal proceedings could be initiated.

Britney Spears once again expresses her resentment towards her family. This Tuesday, the American singer publishes a long message on Instagram in which she asks for “justice” for the “evil” that has been done to her over the past 13 years, during which her guardianship was managed by her father Jamie.

“This message is for my family… for hurting me more than you will ever know!” She wrote. “I know that the guardianship will be lifted soon but I still demand justice! I am only six feet tall and all my life I have been the one who had to gain height.”

This new publication leaves the door open to legal proceedings against the singer against the Spears clan. A threat already agitated in recent weeks by Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer. When the management of the guardianship was withdrawn from the father of Britney Spears at the end of September, the council of the star said it wanted to examine “from top to bottom” the behavior of the latter over the past 13 years, as reported. Associated Press.





In addition, Britney Spears multiplies the virulent messages with regard to his family. “God have mercy on them if I ever give an interview!” She warned a few weeks ago.

A decade of conflict

Britney Spears had been placed under the tutelage of her father in 2008, after her descent into hell much publicized. She had always remained silent behind the scenes of this judicial measure until recent months. Carried by the #FreeBritney movement, which demanded her release on social networks, the singer began to speak out about her situation, in court or on the Internet. Last June, she spoke in court in Los Angeles to denounce an “abusive” guardianship, which left her “traumatized”.

She had notably assured that this measure prohibited her from remarrying or removing her IUD, although she wanted to have a third child. She was also very virulent towards her family, and mainly her father, on several occasions: “My father manages what I wear, say, do or think”, she had for example declared on Instagram in July.

If the guardianship has been taken away from the star’s father, the measure is still in place. Judge Penny, in charge of the case, has set for November 12 a new hearing intended to formally confirm it.